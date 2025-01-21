Ken Barlow is forecasting a warm up…starting this afternoon

Good Tuesday morning,

A Forecast First Alert remains in effect today through noon for bitterly cold wind chills.

Wind chills this morning will be dangerously cold and drop to -25 to -40 at times.

Once again, there won’t be a strong wind today, but all you need is a slight breeze with temperatures below zero to start with, to get wind chills even colder.

We will slowly warm up starting later this afternoon!

In fact, temperatures tonight will rise to near 10-degrees by Wednesday morning.

Only a few hours left in the freezer and then things will get better.

Stay warm and have a great day!

Ken