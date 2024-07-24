Ken Barlow is forecasting a hot and muggy weekend

Good Wednesday morning!

Today we get another break from warm and muggy weather.

After a few morning clouds, sunshine and temperatures remaining in the 70’s, along with light winds, will make for a great summer day today.

Thursday will be another nice summer day with sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures reaching into the lower to middle 80’s.

Humidity will remain low on Thursday as well.

Things heat up Friday and this weekend with the likelihood of 90-degrees increasing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken