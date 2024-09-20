Ken Barlow is forecasting a chilly first day of fall on Sunday

Good Friday morning!

The scattered showers and thunderstorms from yesterday and last evening have cleared the area.

The last Friday of summer will be a nice one as sunshine returns along with low humidity. Temperatures today will rise into the lower 80’s.

As Fall arrives on Sunday it will be much cooler with partial sunshine and afternoon temperatures only in the upper 60’s.

Temperatures will be near 80 on Saturday, dropping into the 60’s for Sunday as Fall arrives.

Have a great weekend!

Ken