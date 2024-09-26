June-tember? Aug-tober? Feeling like summer!

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for September 26, 2024 from Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities were not far from a record high Thursday. At the airport, we got up to 84°, just shy of the record of 87° set in 1923. Through the end of the week, highs stay in the low to mid 80s in the metro. The records go back into the upper 80s and low 90s, so we put that talk to bed. Rain chances are few and far between. There might be a few light rain showers in northern Minnesota on Monday, and then some sprinkles in the Twin Cities next Thursday. Since we continue to dry out, and vegetation starts to go into fall slumber, fire danger will be high any day we get a good breeze. Keep that in mind next week!