Isolated rain chances as Minnesota turns abnormally dry – Chris

Good Saturday morning, friends! 🌤️

As we head into the weekend, expect variably cloudy skies and a few isolated showers this morning and into the afternoon—nothing major, just a bit of a “nuisance” shower here and there. Honestly, if you do get rain, consider yourself lucky. Abnormally dry conditions have returned to the drought monitor in Minnesota in recent updates. Temperature wise, we will be warm. Highs top out into the middle to upper 70s.

Sunday looks like another mid summer day—partly cloudy, warm, and humid with temps reaching the middle and even upper 80s for some. Enjoy the sunshine!

The overall forecast does remain on the drier, but more humid, side. Keep an eye on late next week though, as rain chances start to pick up.

Happy Weekend!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece