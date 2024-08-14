Heavy Rains on the way Tonight into Thursday.

Clear Skies before Noon in Twin Cities will be replaced with Clouds this afternoon and temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees with Breezy Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and Slightly Muggy dew point temperatures in the mid 60s.

Scattered Showers and T-Storms will then approach the Twin Cities from the southwest after 6 p.m. this evening and continue overnight becoming more widespread with Heavier Rainfall after 10 p.m. through 7 a.m. Thursday. Low temperatures by Thursday morning will be in the low to mid 60s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Widespread Steady Rain and Thunder Thursday morning will be replaced with Scattered T-Storms during the afternoon and evening along with the potential for a few Strong T-Storms with Gusty Winds, Heavy Downpours and Hail. Thursday will be mainly Cloudy with afternoon Peeks of Sun and highs in mid 70s and dew points in upper 60s ( Humid ). Winds on Thursday will be from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph in the morning shifting to the West-Southwest at 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Scattered Showers and T-Storms will be on and off Thursday night into Friday morning with temperatures by Friday morning in the mid 60s.

Friday will be Cooler with Cloudy Skies and Occasional Showers and T-Storms but Rainfall will be much lighter compared to Thursday morning. Total Rainfall in Twin Cities from Wednesday night into Thursday and Friday will range from 1″ to 2″ of Rain leading to some ponding of water in spots. Winds on Friday will be Gusty from the West-Northwest at 10 to 20 mph with afternoon highs in the low 70s.

Patchy Fog Saturday morning with lows in the low 60s otherwise Sunny to Partly Cloudy and Breezy Saturday with highs near 80 degrees. Sunday will be mainly Sunny and Slightly Warmer with highs in the low to mid 80s then Slight Chance for Isolated T-Storm late Sunday night into Monday morning.

Right Now for First Day of Minnesota State Fair on Thursday August 22 looks like 6 a.m. temperatures in the low 60s climbing to near 80 degrees in the afternoon with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies. JONATHAN YUHAS