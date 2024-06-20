Heavy Rains for Twin Cities Tonight into Friday.

Today brings Scattered Showers and T-Storms on and off to the Twin Cities then Heavier Widespread Rain and Thunder likely Tonight through early Friday afternoon. Rainfall amounts Today will range from .10″ to .25″ then Heavy Rains Tonight into Friday morning will produce 1″ to 3″ of Rain across the Metro area which may lead to some Flooding by Friday morning and afternoon especially areas near the Minnesota River from Mankato to Saint Paul. Clouds and Showers will hold temperatures in the low 70s this afternoon with East Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Heavy Rains again Saturday morning then Clearing Saturday afternoon with Scattered T-Storms still possible and some could be Strong to Severe on Saturday. Sunday will be the nicer day of the Weekend with Sunshine and highs near 80 degrees with Breezy West-Northwest Winds at 10 to 15 mph. JONATHAN YUHAS