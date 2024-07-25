Hazy Sun Today then Hot & Humid Weekend with Strong T-Storms possible Sunday night.

Pleasant Weather for the Twin Cities Today with Sunshine, Low Humidity and highs in the low 80s along with Southeast Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Warmer and more Humid conditions will move into the area on Friday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 80s and dew point temperatures in the Humid mid to upper 60s with South Winds at 10 to 20 mph.

Upcoming Weekend will be Hazy, Hot and Humid with highs near 90 degrees both Saturday and Sunday with Heat Index Values in the low 90s Saturday and mid 90s Sunday with dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Strong T-Storms with Heavy Downpours of Rain and Gusty Winds will be possible late Sunday night and again Monday night. JONATHAN YUHAS