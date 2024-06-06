Gusty winds to pick up on a cooler afternoon – Chris

Good Thursday afternoon to one and all! Partly cloudy skies will hangout with us along with an outside shot at a stray shower or two this afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s for the metro, with low 70s in southwest Minnesota, and upper 50s north and east. What you’ll notice more than anything is… THE WIND! Yup, it’s back. Strong winds will gust upwards of 35 to 40 miles per hour at times this afternoon, so be prepared if you have high profile vehicles or loose lawn items.

Friday will end the work week and school year on a fantastic note. Abundant sunshine to partly cloudy skies and highs into the mid and upper 70s. There IS a rain chance, but it comes while most of us are sleeping overnight into early Saturday.

Waking up Saturday, there may be a few clouds and stray morning showers, but skies will brighten up by the afternoon with highs in the middle 70s. Sunday is a SUN day! Lots of it! Highs top out in the lower 70s.

For the first time in a while, the pattern is fairly tame overall. Monday is pleasant with partly cloudy skies and highs in the middle 70s. Tuesday features a chance of a few showers with highs near 80. Then a warming trend looks to take hold late next week. Our first 90s may not be too far away.

Enjoy the day!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece