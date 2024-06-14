Gorgeous Friday evening, followed by rain Saturday

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for June 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Friday is absolutely beautiful across Minnesota and Wisconsin! Enjoy a dry, comfortable evening with a few clouds, and temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. We are about to flip the switch and enter a stretch of warm, humid, and wet weather.

Scattered showers develop Saturday morning, and move across Minnesota through the first half of the day. If you have morning plans tomorrow, this rain should not be a big deal. From midday through the afternoon, that is when steadier rain becomes more widespread, and a few storms are possible. In northern Minnesota, chances are you will stay dry through most of Saturday. Scattered storms continue across the southern half of the state through Saturday evening and Saturday night. The clouds and rain keep temperatures cooler, only reaching the low to mid 70s.

On Father’s Day, any storms left over will end early. Then it gets very hot and humid through the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s and low 90s, and the feels like temperatures are in the mid to upper 90s in the Twin Cities. By Sunday evening, a cold front moves into the metro, and a few more storms are possible around sunset. That front stalls across Minnesota and stays over us for several days. There will be many rounds of rain and storms through next week. 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible over a large portion of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin through Wednesday.