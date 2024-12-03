Get ready for wind and cold Wednesday

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for December 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

I hesitate to call this “the calm before the storm,” because we get very little snow out of the system. However, we are going to get a lot of wind, and plenty of cold.

Tuesday afternoon and evening, light snow continues across northern Minnesota. There could be an inch or two on the ground north of a line from Brainerd to Rice Lake, Wisconsin. In the Twin Cities, there will be plenty of clouds and steady temperatures in the mid 20s.

Northwest winds pick up Wednesday morning, and gust over 40 mph through the afternoon and evening. Scattered light snow develops too. The combination of snow and strong winds could cause low visibility in open areas. Totals stay under an inch in the metro. It could be enough to make some roads slippery late Wednesday.

Wind chills fall below zero Wednesday afternoon, so make sure you and the kids are ready when you leave for work or school! They could be as cold as -10° in the Twin Cities through Thursday morning, and -20° in western Minnesota.

The chill is brief. Temperatures return to the 20s Friday, 30s Saturday, and get into the 40s Sunday. That would be the warmest weather in Minnesota in about two weeks.