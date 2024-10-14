Frosty Start this Week then 70s return later this week.

The Monday morning low temperature in the Twin Cities was a Frosty 35 degrees ( Average Low is 42 degrees and Record Low is 24 degrees set in 1937 ). This morning’s low temperature at 35 degrees at MSP International Airport was the Coldest in 173 days ago when the low temperature was also 35 degrees on April 24, 2024. The Coldest temperature in Minnesota this morning was 19 degrees at Aitkin, Minnesota ( 140 miles north of Twin Cities ).

Today brings Mix of Clouds and Sun with Sprinkles possible and Unseasonably Cool Highs in the low to mid 50s ( Average High is 59 degrees and Record High is 86 degrees set in 1947 ). Clearing Skies Tonight and Widespread Frost likely by Sunrise ( 7:29 a.m. ) Tuesday with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Tuesday brings a Nicer but still Cool Day with a Frosty Start then Mainly Sunny with North Winds at 5 to 10 mph and highs in the low to mid 50s. Clear and Frosty again by Wednesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Turning Warmer on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid 60s and Mostly Sunny Skies then not as Cool Thursday morning with lows in the mid 40s. FULL MOON Wednesday night and you may be able to see Comet in Western Sky 20-45 minutes after Sunset ( 6:25 p.m. ) so you would want to look about 6:45 p.m. to 7:10 p.m.

Thursday will be Warmer but also bring and Elevation Fire Risk with Warmer temperatures in the low 70s, low humidity, dry vegetation, fallen leaves and Gusty Winds up to 30 mph. Skies on Thursday will be Mostly Sunny then Clear in the evening with lows in the low to mid 50s by Friday morning.

Warm on Friday with Increasing Humidity lowering the Fire Risk and Scattered Showers and T-Storms possible Friday evening. Highs on Friday in the low to mid 70s and lows by Saturday morning in the mid 50s.

Saturday brings Risk for Showers in the morning before Noon then Sunny in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Partly Cloudy and Warmer on Sunday with highs in the low 70s.

Fall Colors will be Peaking in the Twin Cities Today through Saturday October 19. JONATHAN YUHAS