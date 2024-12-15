Freezing drizzle, fog keep roads slippery

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for December 14, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Freezing drizzle and light snow showers continue in the Twin Cities early tonight. Gradually, the snow ends, but light freezing drizzle and fog continue overnight. Temperatures stay below freezing through Sunday morning. Roads, sidewalks, and driveways will be icy through about 9:00-10:00 AM. Please be careful getting around!

Clouds, fog, and drizzle continue most of Sunday, but temperatures warm above freezing. The next system moves across northern Minnesota Monday. Cities north of Mille Lacs to Alexandria will see up to an inch of snow. In the Twin Cities, a few snow showers are possible in the afternoon and evening with no accumulation.

There are two more chances for scattered light snow in the next week. Tuesday and Thursday could have enough snow to keep the grass white, and streets slippery in spots. Temperatures will be in the 20s most of the week, and then likely warm up the week of Christmas.

We could squeeze out a white Christmas, if we can hang on to the little bit of snow we have right now.