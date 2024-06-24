FORECAST FIRST ALERT TODAY FOR SEVERE T-STORM POTENTIAL 4pm to 11pm

FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TWIN CITIES, SOUTHEASTERN MINNESOTA, WISCONSIN TODAY – TONIGHT for Severe T-Storms between 4pm and 11pm with Potential to produce Tornado, Damaging Winds, Hail and Flooding. Most likely time for Severe T-Storms in the Twin Cities is 5pm to 8pm and with already saturated soils from previous rains it will not take much Rain to cause Flooding especially in Flood Prone Areas.

Hazy Sunshine and Humid this afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and dew point temperatures near 70 degrees producing Heat Index Values near 90 degrees with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph. T-Storms forming rapidly anytime after 4pm and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Tornadoes, High Winds, Hail and Heavy Downpours of Rain mainly between 5pm and 8pm but risk for T-Storms will continue until 11 p.m. JONATHAN YUHAS