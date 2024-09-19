FORECAST FIRST ALERT LATER TODAY FOR POSSIBLE SEVERE STORMS

Good Thursday morning!

*FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR TODAY*

Overnight many of us had scattered showers and thunderstorms and some still have some thunderstorms this morning. These were not the severe storms we may have later today.

The morning showers and storms will end and then reignite later this afternoon and evening.

Some of the storms may be severe on this afternoon and early evening, so stay tuned for the latest. The best time for any severe storms will come between 3pm & 8pm.

Skies clear overnight tonight.

The last Friday of summer will be a nice one as sunshine returns along with low humidity.

The weekend will be much cooler with scattered showers at times.

Temperatures will be near 80 on Saturday, dropping into the 60’s for Sunday.

Have a great day!

Ken