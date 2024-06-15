Forecast First Alert: Heat Advisory in effect Sunday

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for June 15, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Sunday is Forecast First Alert day for our first very hot and humid day of the season in the Twin Cities.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Twin Cities metro Sunday afternoon and evening.

First things first, after a soggy Saturday afternoon, more storms will develop across southern Minnesota through the evening and overnight. Some of these storms could have small hail and gusty winds, along with locally heavy rain. The rain clears out Sunday morning, and then it becomes very hot and humid in the afternoon. Highs in southern Minnesota reach the low to mid 90s, with mid to upper 80s in central Minnesota. In the Twin Cities metro, the combination of heat and humidity will make it feel like about 100° in the afternoon.

Since this is our first 90°+ day of the year, plus the humidity, the heat could hit you a little harder. If you are going to be outside Sunday afternoon, listen to your body, and pay attention to any signs of distress in the very young, the very old, and your pets. Remember to wear light, loose-fitting clothing, drink plenty of water, and take breaks in shade or air conditioning if you start to feel overheated.

On Sunday night, a cold front moves into Minnesota, bringing more scattered storms and locally heavy rain. This front stalls out across the state, and we will see several rounds of rain and storms over the next week. It is likely that most of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin pick up at least four inches of rain in the next seven days, with some places getting six to ten inches of rain. Flash flooding will be a concern this week during the storms, and river rises in the days after. If you are going to the cabin or camping near a river, make sure you are paying attention and have a plan if there is flooding.