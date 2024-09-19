FORECAST FIRST ALERT FOR SEVERE T-STORMS WITH LARGE HAIL, HEAVY RAINS, DAMAGING WINDS AND TORNADOES IN TWIN CITIES AREA TODAY FROM 4pm-7pm.

1. The afternoon will be Hazy, Warm and Humid with temps in mid 80s.

2. Clouds will be rapidly forming into Thunderstorms over Carver, western Hennepin, Wright Counties from 3pm-4pm.

3. T-Storms with Large Hail, Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds of +65 mph and Tornadoes will be possible 4pm-5pm over western suburbs just west of I-35W

4. 5pm-6pm Severe T-Storms with Large Hail, Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds of +65 mph and Tornadoes will mainly be inside I494/694 loop including Mpls and St.Paul and the MSP Airport – T-Storms will be over in far western Metro by 5pm.

5. 6pm-7pm Large Hail, Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds of +65 mph and Tornadoes will be mainly from a line from Forest Lake to Inver Grove Heights and east to the MN/WI border including Woodbury, Cottage Grove, Hastings, Afton, White Bear Lake, Hugo, Forest Lake, Taylors Falls and Amery, New Richmond, Hudson, River Falls, Prescott and Ellsworth, WI. – T-Storms should be done by 630pm within 494/694 loop.

6. 7pm T-Storms racing east-northeast and out of Twin Cities Metro area with Large Hail, Heavy Rain, Damaging Winds of +65 mph and Tornadoes east of Twin Cities in the Red Wing, Lake City, Wabasha areas of Minnesota and Siren, Shell Lake, Roberts, Spring Valley, Menomonie, Elk Mound, Eau Claire, WI.

The T-Storms will form rapidly over western Metro around 4pm then race through core of Twin Cities 5pm-6pm then exiting east Metro into western Wisconsin by 7pm.

Twin Cities area will be Clear of Severe T-Storm Threat by 8pm Tonight and overnight hours will be Clearing Skies and Less Humid Conditions with temperatures falling into low 60s by Friday morning. JONATHAN YUHAS