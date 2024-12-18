FORECAST FIRST ALERT: First widespread snow of the season increasingly likely

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! We managed to squeeze out a few festive snowflakes and flurries across the metro today, with steadier snows flying across much of southern Minnesota. That all winds down overnight with temperatures cooling into the the lower 20s and upper teens.

Wednesday is a quiet day with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 20s south of I-94, and teens to the north. Far northwestern Minnesota could see highs stay in the single digits.

The main focus of the forecast is Thursday! A strong Alberta Clipper will likely bring the first widespread accumulating snow of the season, with anywhere from 2 to as much as 5 inches of snow falling across parts of the state for many. The heaviest snow looks to fall on an axis along the I-94 corridor.

Minnesota’s Weather Authority has issued a FORECAST FIRST ALERT ahead of this snowfall that will likely have impacts on the Thursday morning commute. While there is still time for forecast changes, now is the time to plan ahead for impactful wintry weather.

This system will be followed up with another round of arctic cold. Highs to end the week only reach the teens with morning lows into the single digits.

Another sneaky system may try to bring a band of light snow to parts of the state Saturday, along with another on Monday. As of now, it’s tough to say exactly where this will happen or if these system will pan out, but they’re worth watching. Milder temperatures arrive by Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but if we can get good snow on the ground Thursday, we MIGHT be able to squeeze out a White Christmas around here.

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece