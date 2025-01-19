Forecast First Alert: Dangerous cold

Here’s your Saturday evening forecast for January 18, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Forecast First Alerts from Sunday morning through Tuesday morning. Metro wind chills will drop from -30° to -35° at times, and could be as cold as -45° to -50° in northern Minnesota.

Temperatures are dropping below zero in the Twin Cities tonight, and they will stay below zero through midday Tuesday. Yes, that means more than 60 straight hours below zero.

Wind chills become dangerous at times over the next few days—especially in the mornings. It will feel like -25° to -35° in the Twin Cities Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday morning. Frostbite is possible in 10 to 20 minutes with those wind chills.

It is even more dangerous in northern Minnesota. Wind chills could drop from -40° to -50° at times. That means frostbit in as little as 5 to 10 minutes on exposed skin.

Limit time outside when it is this cold. If you do go out, make sure you have several layers, and that you are covered up from head to toe. Make sure your car has some extra blankets and jackets so you can stay warm in case you have some trouble on the roads. As always with extreme temperatures: make sure to pay extra attention to the very young, the very old, and your pets.

After the bitterly cold start to the week, temperatures rebound into the appropriate 10s and 20s by midweek. A little light snow is possible Wednesday night into Thursday. It might not be enough to take the shovels out, continuing this wimpy snow winter.