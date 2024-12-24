Foggy at times otherwise Clouds and Mild temps for Christmas Holiday then Rainy by Friday.

Christmas Eve Day and Christmas Day will bring similar Weather Conditions to the Twin Cities with Mostly Cloudy Skies and Areas of Fog at times especially in the overnight hours. Nothing heavy expected but Light Freezing Mist and Flurries possible with the Fog which could create some Spotty Slippery Spots on sidewalks, roads, bridges and overpasses Today through Christmas Day. Highs Today will be in the low 30s then lows Tonight in the upper 20s with South Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy with Patchy Fog on Christmas Day Wednesday and highs in the mid 30s with South Winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Spotty areas of Light Freezing Mist and Flurries Wednesday night with lows near 30 degrees by Thursday morning.

Thursday brings more Fog and some Drizzle along with Cloudy Skies with highs in the upper 30s during the afternoon and Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday night will be Cloudy with Fog and Drizzle likely along with Rain developing after 1 a.m. Friday with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Clouds, Rain and Fog Friday through Saturday with highs near 40 degrees. The Rain and near 40 degree temps will likely melt most of the Snow in the Twin Cities this Weekend but officially Christmas will be White with 1″ to 3″ of Snow currently on the ground Today and will remain through Christmas Day. Sunday will be Cloudy and Foggy in the morning then some Clearing in the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. JONATHAN YUHAS