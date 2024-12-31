Fog moving out as arctic air moves back in – Chris

You aren’t going to believe this, but it’s FOGGY across much of Minnesota! Stop me if you’ve heard that one a lot recently. The good news, the fog is about to blow on out of here. The bad news, it’ll be replaced with arctic air that lasts for quite some time.

You’ll notice the chill starting Tuesday. Winds will pick up from the northwest as temperatures fall throughout the 20s for much of the day. The fog should largely blow out of here as a result, but skies remain mostly cloudy. Temperatures at midnight should be in the lower 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, but a few peaks of sunshine are possible. It’ll be a colder first day of 2025 with highs around 20 degrees. The rest of the week gradually gets colder, but a little sunnier. Skies will be partly cloudy on Thursday with highs in the upper teens. Friday will be mostly sunny, but highs will be in the low to mid teens.

For the weekend, I’m closely watching a storm system that could try to bring accumulating snow our way, but as is often the case with pushes of arctic air, this system is much more likely to miss to the south than anything else. For now, I’ll keep a slight chance of snow flakes in the forecast this weekend, but expect it to be cold with highs in the upper single digits to around 10 degrees.

Here we go! Ice making weather is BACK! Snow lovers, hang on tight. It seems like another rough year in a row but the year isn’t over! After wall, winter just TRULY started 9 days ago.

Enjoy the night and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece