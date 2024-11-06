Fog clears Wednesday afternoon

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for November 6, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Fog is clearing out across the Twin Cities and southwest Minnesota. We will be partly sunny Wednesday afternoon, with seasonable temperatures in the upper 40s and around 50°. There could be more scattered fog across southern Minnesota overnight, and potentially some slippery spots on bridges and overpasses. I do not expect any issues with the Thursday morning drive.

Temperatures remain warm through the next week, reaching the low to mid 50s each afternoon. The next system to watch arrives this weekend. Light rain is likely Saturday evening through Sunday morning, and parts of Minnesota and Wisconsin could get another 0.25” of rain. Remember, if you are going to be hunting Sunday morning, make sure you expect to get wet.