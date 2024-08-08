Feeling more like Late September Today & Friday

Today’s temperatures in the Twin Cities are going to be more typical of late September rather than early August. Highs Today will be near 70 degrees with Breezy Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph – average high for this time of year is in the low to mid 80s. Cool and Breezy Tonight with lows in the low to mid 50s – average lows are in the mid 60s.

Partly Cloudy, Breezy and Cool on Friday with highs in the upper 60s and Northwest Winds at 10 to 20 mph. Turning Warmer over the Weekend with Sunny Skies, Lighter Winds and Warmer highs in the low 70s Saturday to the mid to upper 70s on Sunday. JONATHAN YUHAS