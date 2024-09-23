Feeling like Fall tonight, but Summer returns soon – Chris

Happy Monday evening! We’re keeping a touch of fall in the air tonight with partly cloudy skies and a cool, comfy low around 50. It’s the perfect evening for enjoying that fresh, crisp breeze.

Don’t get too used to the fall feel, because by midweek, summer is making a comeback! Tuesday brings partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s, and by Wednesday, we’ll be warming up into the upper 70s. Thursday and Friday? We’re looking at sunny skies and temps right around 80, making it feel like a late-season summer revival.

As we head into the weekend, those warm, partly cloudy days stick around, with highs staying in the upper 70s to near 80. We’ll keep an eye on a few shower chances next Monday, but until then, it’s all about soaking in the sunshine and warmth…. or freaking out and frantically hoping for rain. That’s up to you!

Enjoy the best of both seasons this week!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece