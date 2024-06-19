Drier, cooler Wednesday, but heavy rain returns late this week

Here’s your Wednesday afternoon forecast for June 19, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Wednesday is a rare dry day in the forecast. There could be a sprinkle here or there in southern Minnesota this afternoon, but there is no widespread rain or thunderstorms. Highs today and tomorrow stay seasonably cool, only reaching the low to mid 70s. Rain returns late tonight into Thursday. Scattered rain continues on and off through Thursday, with maybe a rumble of thunder possible. If you have things planned outside Thursday, plan on rain, but no heavy rain or lightning.

It’s a different story Friday and Saturday. A warm front slowly lifts north later this week. Ahead of the front, rain and thunderstorms are likely, with more heavy rain possible. Another 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible across Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin Thursday through Saturday. Remember, any heavy rain could quickly lead to flash flooding, and rivers will continue to rise through the start of next week. Rain ends sometime Saturday afternoon, and then we are mostly dry Sunday and Monday.