Dense fog slowly clears Monday

The fog is continuing to stick around everywhere across the region.

Here’s your Monday afternoon forecast for December 30, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Dense Fog Advisory continues for north-central and southern Minnesota, as well as northwest Wisconsin, through Monday afternoon.

I know this might be hard to believe, but the visibility is improving a bit in the Twin Cities. There will still be a lot of hazy low clouds in the metro Monday afternoon and evening. The dense fog continues across a large part of Minnesota into northwest Wisconsin. Temperatures are still hovering near and below freezing, so slippery spots remain possible.

In southwest and southern Minnesota, light snow is likely Monday night into Tuesday. Under an inch of accumulation is possible near the I-90 corridor. No travel impacts are expected.

Northwest winds pick up Tuesday, clearing the fog, and bringing in colder temperatures. Highs fall into the 20s midweek, and reach the 10s by Friday. Even though we are finally cold enough for snow again, the chances are low through the week. By this weekend, a stronger system develops in the middle of the country. There is still a lot of uncertainty about where it moves, and you should temper your expectations, but it remains our best chance for widespread accumulating snow.