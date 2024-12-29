Dense fog returns tonight, sticks around Sunday

Here’s your Saturday night forecast for December 28, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

The Twin Cities tied its record high of 47° Saturday. St. Cloud reached 48° today, smashing the previous record of 41° set in 1999. Plenty of afternoon sun sent many cities into the 40s, and erased much of the snowpack in the metro.

With light winds tonight, all that melting will create areas of dense fog. Lows hover right around freezing, so there could be some isolated icy spots on bridges and overpasses Sunday morning. Most of Sunday will be cloudy with occasional fog and drizzle. Expect more dense fog Sunday night into Monday.

Winds pick up out of the northwest midweek, signaling the start of colder winter weather. Highs fall into the 10s and 20s for most of the upcoming week. Anglers, skiers, and hockey players will be happy to hear we will make plenty of ice and snow!

Now, ski hills will make plenty of snow. Very little will fall from the sky this week. There will be some flurries on New Year’s Day, but that will not accumulate. Late next weekend, there will be a system to watch that might bring snow to the Midwest.