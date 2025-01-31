Nice, cooler today but rain/snow on Saturday followed by light snow and colder temperatures next week

Yesterday (Thu. Jan-30) the Twin Cities hit a record high of 52 degrees eclipsing the old record high of 48 degrees set in 1897 and 1989. Today’s (Fri. Jan-31) record high is 55 degrees set 1 year ago Today (Jan-31, 2024).

Not as warm today but still well above the average high of 24 degrees with an expected high this Friday afternoon of 40 degrees with sunshine and northeast winds at 5-15 mph so breezy at times. Increasing clouds tonight with east-southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Saturday will be windy and raw with a mix of snow and rain developing after 9 a.m. and continuing as a mix of snow and rain into the afternoon and early evening. Areas 50 miles northeast of the Twin Cities including Duluth and Rice Lake, WI could see 1-3″ of snow Saturday. The snow/rain mix in the Twin Cities will taper to a drizzle by Saturday evening and could lead to some slick s pots as temperatures fall from the mid 30s Saturday to near 32 degrees by Sunday morning along with patchy fog. Winds on Saturday will be gusty from the southeast at 15-25 mph Saturday morning and afternoon then decreasing winds Saturday in the evening.

Groundhog Day Sunday (February 2) will start cloudy with patchy fog and light drizzle then partly cloudy and becoming breezy in the afternoon with highs in the low 40s. Cloudy and colder Sunday night with periods of flurries and light snow developing and may cause a slick rush hour commute with light snow falling Monday morning and colder temperatures falling to 20 degrees.

Next week it will look and feel like the middle of winter with periods of light snow and much colder temperatures. Light snow is expected Monday and Tuesday, and each day could see 1″ of snow with heavier snow in northern Minnesota. Highs Monday and Tuesday in the upper teens to low 20s. Wednesday will bring more light snow mixed with freezing rain and highs in the upper 20s. Colder with snow flurries on Thursday with highs in the low to mid 20s but gusty winds will produce wind-chills Thursday near zero in the morning and evening. JONATHAN YUHAS