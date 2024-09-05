Cooler Friday with more scattered showers

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for September 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

While we are dry in the Twin Cities and most of Minnesota, there are still scattered showers and embedded downpours in northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Cities from Brainerd, Hinckley, and Rice Lake to the north could see some rain on and off Thursday evening. Overnight, another batch of rain drops south from Canada. This round will likely bring some rain to the Twin Cities Friday. The best chances for a few showers and downpours in the metro will be from midday through the late afternoon. Everyone feels the fall-like air with highs dropping into the mid and upper 60s Friday.

To give you an idea of how cool and dry this airmass is, there could be some patch frost in the arrowhead early Saturday morning! Around most of the state, temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s Saturday, then warm closer to 70° in the afternoon. That is it for the fall feels! Temperatures return to the seasonable mid 70s on Sunday, then spend most of next week in the low to mid 80s.