Cool start to Weekend then Warming Trend into the 80s by Monday.

Today will be Cooler than average in the Twin Cities with highs in the mid to upper 60s and North Winds at 5 to 15 mph with Partly Cloudy Skies and Slight Chance for 20 minute T-Shower between 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. but most areas should stay dry. Clear Skies this evening and Cool with 8 p.m. temperatures in the low 60s falling to the mid to upper 40s with Clear Skies and Light Winds overnight along with areas of Patchy Fog near Lakes and in River Valleys.

Northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin including Duluth, Hibbing, International Falls, Ely, Hayward,WI and Solon Springs,WI. will see Light Frost by Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday brings Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees and West Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy Saturday night and not as Cool with lows in the low to mid 50s by 7 a.m. Sunday.

Sunday will be Mainly Sunny and Warmer with highs in the mid to upper 70s and Winds from the West at 5 to 15 mph.

Summer temperatures are back next Week Monday through Friday with highs in the 80s and even close to 90 degrees by Thursday September 12. Skies will mainly be Sunny to Partly Cloudy next Week with Isolated T-Storms possible Wednesday September 11. Stronger T-Storms possible Saturday September 14. JONATHAN YUHAS