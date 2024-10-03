Colder tonight with frost, freezes for some

Here’s your Thursday evening forecast for October 3, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Fall weather lovers rejoice! It was cloudy and cool Thursday! Now, as clouds clear out tonight, it is getting chilly. If you have been sleeping with the windows open, make sure you shut them before you go to bed. Lows drop into the upper 30s and low 40s around the Twin Cities metro. Farther north, a Frost Advisory and Freeze Warning are in effect across Minnesota and Wisconsin. Click on the banner at the top of the page for more information. After the cold start, highs are back in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday afternoon.

We are still on track for a very windy weekend. Southwest winds Saturday and Sunday will have wind gusts up to 45 mph at times. Expect warm winds Saturday, and cooler winds Sunday. The fire danger will be high both days since we are not anticipating rain for most of the state. I say most, because some showers and even a few storms develop Saturday night east of I-35 into northwest Wisconsin. That is the only shot at rain for the next seven days.