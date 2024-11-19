Colder air and snowflakes moving into Minnesota – Chris

Happy Tuesday night to all! After another much needed soaking rainfall brought a widespread 1 to 2 inches of rainfall to the state, attention now turns to falling temperatures, wind, and snowflakes that are soon to fly. There may be a brief period of clear skies tonight as dry air moves in, but moisture wrapping back around will bring increasing clouds and snow showers as temps begin to crash even more.

Wednesday starts out in the middle 30s. Snow showers arrive from west to east throughout the morning. By the evening commute, snow showers should taper a bit as temps hover around the freezing point. While a dusting is expected in the metro, far northwestern Minnesota could manage to see a few inches of fresh snow. That’s where Winter Weather Advisories are in place. More than anything, anticipate rapidly falling visibility at times as heavier pockets of snow showers move through.

Temperatures are a little milder on Thursday with variably cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Clouds hang with us for a lot of the week as 30s return through the weekend and early next week. There is a chance of a few light snow showers Sunday into Monday, with a better snow chance across northern Minnesota if this potential system holds together. For now, it remains just something to watch.

Enjoy the evening and take care everyone!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece