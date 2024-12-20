Cold weekend then warmer through Christmas along with fog and drizzle at times

Colder Arctic Air is draining into Minnesota today and this will hold temperatures below average for the Twin Cities today and Saturday. Partly cloudy today with below average temperatures in the mid-teens (average high is 27 degrees).

Thursday’s snowfall across the Twin Cities ranged from 3-6″ with most areas picking up 4-5″ of snow and we will likely have at least 3″ of snow remaining to provide for a White Christmas on Wednesday.

Colder Arctic air is draining into Minnesota today and this will hold temperatures below average for the Twin Cities today and Saturday. Partly cloudy today with below average temperatures in the mid-teens (average high is 27 degrees). Winds this afternoon from the north at 5-15 mph producing afternoon wind-chills of 5-10 degrees. Low temperatures tonight with partly cloudy skies and northeast winds at 5 -10 mph will be near 0 degrees by the 7:48 a.m. with wind-chills about -5 below.

Cloud and sun mix with flurries later Saturday afternoon and evening with highs in the upper teens and winds from the southeast at 5-10 mph with wind-chills in the afternoon near 10 degrees. Cloudy with flurries Saturday night and lows in the mid-teens by Sunday morning with wind-chills around 5 degrees.

Cloud and sun mix Sunday with flurries in the morning then breezy in the afternoon with southeast winds at 10-15 mph and highs in the upper 20s. Steady to slowly rising temperatures Sunday night into Monday morning with temperatures near 30 degrees by Monday morning with freezing mist possible at times.

Warmer temperatures above 32 degrees (freezing) Monday through Friday of next week which will cause melting snow leading to drizzle and fog at times including Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Highs late next week by Thursday, December 26 and Friday, December 27 will be approaching 40 degrees. JONATHAN YUHAS