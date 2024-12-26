Clouds and Fog Today then Rain Tonight through Friday into Saturday.

Temperatures near Freezing ( 32 degrees ) this morning and Patchy Fog with Light Freezing Mist may cause some Slippery Spots in the Twin Cities especially on side streets and sidewalks. Temperatures will be well above 32 degrees this afternoon through Saturday meaning roads will be mainly wet but bridges and overpasses could have slick spots Tonight into Friday morning. Fog at times will limit visibility to less than 2 miles in spots Today through Saturday.

Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Light Freezing Mist this morning in the Twin Cities then Cloudy with Patchy Fog and Drizzle this afternoon followed by Scattered Rain Showers Tonight through Friday morning. Temperatures Today will climb into the upper 30s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph. Low temperatures Tonight will hold in the mid 30s with Southeast Winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Cloudy on Friday with Fog and Scattered Rain Showers Friday morning then Rain will become more Widespread and Heavier Friday afternoon and evening with highs near 40 degrees. The combination of Rain and 40 degree temperatures will cause a fast Snow Melt of the current 1″ to 3″ Snow Cover and this could lead to some minor street flooding due to Ice and Snow jamming up street drainage systems. Rain continues into Saturday morning with lows in the mid 30s.

Rain and Fog Saturday morning then Rain becoming Lighter and eventually ending Saturday afternoon. Highs on Saturday near 40 degrees and lows by Sunday morning near 30 degrees meaning a few Icy Spots from re-freeze possible Sunday morning.

The persistent Cloud Cover may break Sunday afternoon for a short period of time otherwise Mainly Cloudy Sunday with highs in the upper 30s.

It will be turning slightly Colder toward the New Year with highs in the low to mid 30s on Monday then upper 20s Tuesday and mid 20s on Wednesday which is closer to Average highs this time of December into early January. New Year’s Eve on Tuesday will be Cloudy with a slight chance for some Snow Mixed with Freezing Drizzle and temperatures in the upper 20s. JONATHAN YUHAS