Chris says expect a day of sun before another active period kicks off

Good morning and happy Friday! The stage has been set for a pleasantly warm June day across much of the state. Sunshine has already gripped the state this morning and will hold on all the way though the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Rain chances arrive for the first half of the weekend, and this kicks off yet another active period of daily rain and storm chances across Minnesota. Saturday is likely to be the wetter and more widespread rain chance of the weekend. Even then, it will not be a washout. Saturday starts dry, then chances of showers will increase into the afternoon and evening, with the most widespread rain falling during the nighttime hours. An isolated strong or severe storm is possible, but the bigger focus will be heavy rain and flooding potential with another 1-2 inches of rain falling for many.

Father’s Day Sunday looks to be mainly dry. The caveat: It will be hot and humid as highs reach the low 90s for parts of the state. This type of heat and humidity will likely be just enough for a few POP showers or storms in the afternoon. This will need to be watched as there is enough energy in the atmosphere for a stray severe storm or two if a storm does get going.

Next week remains steamy and unsettled with a nearly daily rain chance. Monday and Tuesday both look steamy with highs in the middle to upper 80s and more scattered thunderstorms. The chance for strong or severe storms will exist. Temps will cool down into the 70s and lower 80s by Juneteenth as unsettled weather continues.

It’s that time of the year! Be sure to enjoy each day, and stay weather aware at the same time.

– Meteorologist Chris Reece