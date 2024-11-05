Chilly, wet Election Day in the Twin Cities

Here’s your Tuesday afternoon forecast for November 5, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Rain continues through Tuesday afternoon in the Twin Cities. You could get lucky with 10 to 15 minutes of dry time, but waves of steady rain will move in through sunset. If you still need to head to the polls, make sure you are prepared for wet and chilly conditions—especially if you need to wait in line outside!

Rain quickly comes to an end around dinner time. The places that see rain today will also see dense fog overnight as the winds get lighter and we get some breaks in the clouds.

Weather is quiet through the remainder of the work week. Temperatures hold in the seasonably pleasant low to mid 50s. The next chance of rain arrives late on Saturday, and continues through Sunday morning.