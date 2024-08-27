Calmer Today & Wednesday then T-Storms return on Thursday.

2 Rounds of Severe T-Storms with High Winds over 60 mph, Heavy Rain and lots of Lightning rolled through the Twin Cities in less than 12 hours causing downed trees, power lines and some flooded streets.

Yesterday temperatures in the Twin Cities were in the low 90s with dew point temperatures in the upper 70s producing Heat Index Values around the Twin Cities from 103 degrees at MSP International Airport to 113 degrees at the suburb of Carver. Today’s temperatures will be Cooler with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees and while Muggy with dew point temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon nothing like the Humidity from yesterday. Skies Today will be a Mix of Clouds and Sun with Spotty T-Storms possible this afternoon and evening but nothing long lasting or Severe expected.

Wednesday starts with Patchy Fog otherwise nice conditions with morning temperatures in the low to mid 60s then Mainly Sunny with highs near 80 degrees.

Thursday will be Partly Cloudy, Breezy and more Humid with Southeast Winds at 10 to 15 mph and highs around 80 degrees with Humid dew point temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. T-Storms possible Thursday afternoon and evening and some of the T-Storms could be Severe with Damaging Winds, Hail and Heavy Rainfall.

Labor Day Weekend from Friday through Monday looks good with Sunny to Partly Cloudy Skies, Breezy Conditions Friday, Saturday and Sunday then Light Winds on Monday. High temperatures mainly in the 70s over Labor Day Weekend with lows in the 60s Friday, Saturday and Sunday morning Cooling into the 50s by Labor Day Monday. JONATHAN YUHAS