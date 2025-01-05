Breaking out of the deep freeze this week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 5, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

High pressure is moving in tonight, and winds are starting to calm down across Minnesota. Temperatures are still cold enough for wind chills from -5° to -10° in the Twin Cities Monday morning. Central and northern Minnesota could still see wind chills around -15° to -20°.

Temperatures get closer to 20° through the first half of the week. As the jet stream pushes east by midweek, a more seasonable airmass moves over the Minnesota and Wisconsin. Expect highs in the mid to upper 20s by the weekend.

With that jet stream positioned over us later this week, we are going to see several weak waves and snow chances. I don’t want you to get excited. Each of these could bring a dusting here or there. No major snow systems are expect this week.