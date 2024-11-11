Blustery, chilly Monday morning

Here’s your Sunday evening forecast for November 10, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Most of the Twin Cities metro picked up 0.25” or so Saturday into Sunday. Every little bit helps as we try and claw out of the drought! A cold front is moving across the state tonight, but it does not have any rain with it. There will be plenty of wind and chillier temperatures when you wake up Monday morning. Wind chills in the 20s are likely across all of Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin. Make sure you have something on that will cut the breeze!

Temperatures stay closer to average through the first half of the week. Highs in the mid to upper 40s are likely Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The next chance for rain arrives Tuesday night through Wednesday. Another 0.25” of rain is possible. Once that rain clears, we are back in the low to mid 50s for the second half of the week. Snow and cold lovers, you need to be very patient this season.