Bitterly cold weather to start the work week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 12, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

A Cold Weather Advisory is in effect for northern Minnesota. Wind chills drop around -30° Monday morning.

The snow is done, and now we have a shot of Arctic air. Even though it was just an inch or so in the Twin Cities, it will help push temperatures below zero overnight. Northwest winds drop winds chills from -15° to -25° in the metro Monday morning, and they could be as cold as -30° up north. We get another bitterly cold morning on Tuesday.

High temperatures are all over the place this week. Monday and Tuesday stay in the single digits. 20s are back Wednesday, then we are into the mid 30s Thursday and Friday. A lot of that new snow will melt over those two days.

A larger and potentially colder airmass moves in by next weekend. This brings more single digit highs, sub-zero wind chills, but not a lot of snow. At best, you might see some flurries from time to time this week.