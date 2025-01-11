Another light snow maker on the way – Chris

Good Friday evening everyone! After numerous snow showers put down another quarter to half inch of snow on top of what fell Thursday night. Snow showers will once again be possible this evening, otherwise mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with lows in the teens.

Another clipper system arrives late Saturday into Sunday. Most of Saturday should be dry, with snow beginning in the morning hours across western Minnesota, and reaching the Twin Cities into the afternoon and evening. Light snow will continue into the overnight hours before tapering off early Sunday. In total, 1 to 2 inches of snow are expected in the Twin Cities metro, and areas along and just south of I-94. North of I-94, into Central Minnesota, 2 to 4 inches of snow are expected. Parts of southwest Minnesota will likely see less than one inch of snow.

A quick hit of arctic cold arrives early next week. Highs Monday and Tuesday are in the single digits with lows below zero. Skies will remain mostly sunny during this time. Partly cloudy skies linger as temps could rise above freezing later next week, but that mild spell looks to be VERY short lived.

Enjoy the weekend, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece