AM Clouds & Fog then Cloud & Sun Mix this afternoon.

Areas of Fog and Drizzle this morning in the Twin Cities then Mix of Clouds and Sun this afternoon with highs in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees and West-Northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Partly Cloudy with Patchy Fog tonight and Light Winds along with a Full Moon. Low temperatures by Friday morning will be in the mid 30s.

Patchy Fog Friday morning otherwise Sunny and Nice for November with highs in the low to mid 50s and Winds from the Southeast at 5 to 15 mph. Clear and Breezy Friday night with lows in the low 40s by Saturday morning and Winds from the Southeast at 10 to 15 mph.

Sunny and Breezy on Saturday with highs in mid 50s then Partly Cloudy Saturday night with lows in the low 40s. Partly Cloudy and Breezy on Sunday with some morning Sprinkles possible and highs near 50 degrees.

Next Week starts Dry and Mild for mid November but quickly will transition into a Colder, Wet Period, Gusty Winds and maybe even some Snow by next Thursday November 21 and Friday November 22. JONATHAN YUHAS