A slow warmup begins Monday

Another cold day is in store for the region!

Good Monday morning,

The first full week of January will be slightly warmer than it has been over the past several days.

The slow warming starts today as temperatures rise into the middle to upper teens.

The gradual warming will really get underway on Thursday and thru the weekend with afternoon temperatures rising into the 20’s.

Although there will be some scattered flurries and/or light snow, no major storms are expected.

Have a great day!

Ken