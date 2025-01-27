A long January thaw this week

Here’s your Sunday night forecast for January 26, 2025 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

Warm weather dominates the forecast this week in Minnesota. We got a taste of it Sunday with highs in the low to mid 30s. If you can believe it, Sunday will be the coldest day this week in the Twin Cities! Highs climb close to 40° Monday, and reach the mid 40s Tuesday.

There are two weak clipper lows moving across the region early this week. A couple of rain or snow showers are possible in the metro on Monday afternoon, but all the snow showers stay north Tuesday. Everyone will feel gusty winds both days, with peak gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph.

Those strong winds pull the warmer air east through the middle of the week. By Thursday, the Twin Cities could be near the record high of 48°, and potentially could make a run at 50°. A meandering low will drift north by next weekend and put an end to the late January thaw.