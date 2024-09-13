A little rain Saturday, then warm Sunday

Here’s your Friday evening forecast for September 13, 2024 from Minnesota’s Weather Authority and Meteorologist Matt Serwe.

We are getting anther summerlike evening in the Twin Cities. Even though there are more clouds streaming in from the south, temperatures are warm, and the humidity is low. In northwest Minnesota, rain and a few storms are likely after sunset, mainly northwest of Brainerd. The moisture along that front will fizzle out by daybreak Saturday. After sunrise, attention turns to the tropical moisture from the Twin Cities to the south and east. Scattered rain and a few downpours are possible in the metro through the first half of Saturday. In the afternoon, there might be a hit or miss shower. If you are going to the Twins or Gophers game, there should not be any issues with the weather. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s under the clouds.

On Sunday, it will not feel like a Vikings home opener! Highs return to the mid 80s across most of the state, and the humidity goes up too. There could be an isolated shower or storm on Monday afternoon, but those chances are low. Higher rain chances arrive Wednesday night into Thursday, and we stay unsettled through the end of the week. The September heat and humidity are not going away. Highs in the 80s continue through next week.