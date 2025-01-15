A few snowflakes and a brief warm up on the way – Chris

Good Tuesday evening to one and all! After a bitterly cold couple of days, a brief shot of warmer temperatures is on the horizon… the key word, however, is brief. Let’s talk about it.

Skies remain clear overnight tonight. Low temperatures will fall right around to just below zero. Morning wind chills will be in the single digits to teens below zero.

Sunshine will begin the morning, but as temperatures rapidly climb into the teens and 20s, clouds will also increase. By midday, a band of light snow showers will be moving across the state. This could lead to another dusting to half an inch of snow for most, but otherwise won’t be a major deal. Temperatures will continue to climb into the evening, reaching the 30s overnight.

Thursday and Friday will be variably cloudy with highs in the lower 30s on Thursday and middle 30s on Friday. The one caveat, highs on Friday occur early in the day, and fall all afternoon, reaching the single digits overnight.

Saturday is COLD! Other than a chance of flurries in the morning, skies begin to clear as temperatures continue to fall. By Sunday morning, temps will be in the TEENS below zero, with windchills as low as -35°.

Sunshine will remain in place Sunday through early next week. Highs on Sunday and Monday stay below zero with lows remaining in the teens below zero. By Tuesday, temperatures will feel “a little warmer” with highs in the lower to middle teens.. ABOVE zero!

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece