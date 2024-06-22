A few more storms before drier days arrive – Chris

Everyone take a deep breath. If you’re reading this, you’ve made it through the week! If you’re tired of rain, there’s a light at the end of this tunnel, and it’s getting brighter!

Clouds and showers will hangout for much of Saturday, with a few thunderstorms in the afternoon. I’m watching these storms over the Dakotas this morning. They’ll move into Western Minnesota by early afternoon, and then work their way out of Minnesota to the east by evening. Highs today will be in the lower 70s.

Tonight will dry out as skies clear. I can’t rule out some fog towards the morning. Once that fog clears, Sunday is ALLLLLL about that sunshine, and there are NO strings attached. Enjoy a nice day with highs in the low 80s. We’ll steam things up for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle and upper 80s, plus a chance of storms Monday night into Tuesday. Wednesday and Thursday are dry and pleasant. Shower chances could return late next week and into the weekend, but as of now, it looks nowhere near as wet.

We’ve got this! I know there’s going to be some brighter days!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece