A few more “mild” days ahead of arctic chill – Chris

Good Friday evening and happy weekend to one and all!

Much like yesterday, It’s been a mix of sun and clouds with more clouds for central and eastern Minnesota, and more sun west. There may be a bit of clearing overnight with lows around 30, but that’ll be short lived as cloud cover moves right back into the picture.

Clouds hang with us Saturday as 30s for highs remain in place. Sunday will feel great by Minnesotan standards! Highs are expected to make it into the low and middle 40s! This would actually be a few degrees above average. A weak system passing north of the area means clouds, and there is a very slight chance of a few light rain or snow showers late Sunday into Monday. There will be a better snow chance across northern Minnesota.

Following that is another cold front that will send us into the freezer through the end of November. Highs most of next week look to be at or below the freezing point, with lows in the 20s and teens! There are signs of a few weak systems that could be flurry or snow shower makers on Monday and again Thanksgiving night into Black Friday, but as I’ve said this week, model guidance is struggling with any placement and timing as they wrestle with resolving the arctic air moving in.

Clouds, however, will likely remain the dominant sky cover until next weekend. That’s where we could see more sunshine at the cost of the core of arctic cold being right overhead.

Enjoy the evening and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece