A few dry days on tap, but another rain maker is loading – Chris

It has been a soggy election day for the eastern half of Minnesota as rain arrived right on cue, and will continue to exit as dry air moves in overnight. Looks for clouds to hang around for many with overnight lows generally in the middle to upper 30s.

High pressure moves in for the remainder of the work week. Skies will be mostly cloudy Wednesday with some gradual clearing in the evening. Highs will remain in the 40s to around 50 degrees. More sunshine expected Thursday and Friday. Highs will be seasonable, but just above average with highs in the low to middle 50s.

The gun deer hunting opener this weekend looks to start dry, but I’m tracking the next storm system that could bring rain across parts of the state late Saturday and Sunday. I’ll continue to watch this one closely and update it as we approach the weekend.

Enjoy the evening, and take care!

– Meteorologist Chris Reece