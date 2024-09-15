+80 Degree Temps Continue with T-Storms at times especially Thursday through Saturday.

The extended Summer temperatures in the 80s will continue in the Twin Cities this upcoming week along with dew point temperatures in the 60s making for Muggy Conditions and Hazy Sunshine.

Average highs this time of year are in the Twin Cities are in the mid 70s and average lows in the mid 50s – record highs are in the 90s and record lows are in the 30s.

The most likely time for Thunderstorms and some could be Strong will be Thursday evening into Friday morning and then again Saturday into Sunday. The main T-Storm Threat is for Heavy Rainfall but some T-Storms could have Hail and Damaging Winds too.

Full Moon name Harvest Moon coming up this week on Tuesday evening. JONATHAN YUHAS